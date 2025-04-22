Cardinals to discuss pope’s funeral arrangements

A number of cardinals are due to meet in Rome on Tuesday to discuss arrangements for the funeral of Pope Francis after he passed away on Easter Monday aged 88.

They are to decide on the exact time of the burial of the late head of the Catholic Church, which usually takes place four to six days after death.

Although it has been customary for a deceased pope to be buried in St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis is expected to be laid to rest outside the Vatican in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, one of his favourite places.

Heads of state and government from all over the world are expected to attend the funeral.

Francis’ body is currently still in the chapel of the Santa Marta guesthouse, his residence in the Vatican.

The body is then likely to be transferred to St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday where the faithful will have the opportunity to pay their last respects, according to the Vatican.

Pope Francis, who led the Catholic Church for 12 years, died on Easter Monday at 7:35 (0535 GMT) following a stroke, according to the Vatican.

As spiritual leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics, Jorge Mario Bergoglio was the first pope from Latin America, the first Jesuit, and the first to be named after St. Francis of Assisi, a medieval monk who lived in poverty.

Leaders from around the world paid tribute to Francis following his death, praising him for his humility and compassion.

