Cardiff City have appointed Mick McCarthy as first team manager for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

Cardiff worked quickly to find a replacement for Neil Harris, who was sacked on Thursday after a run of six defeats in a row, and the Bluebirds identified McCarthy as the club’s top target.

McCarthy was most recently manager of APOEL FC but the 61-year-old was relieved of his duties at the Cypriot side two weeks ago after five defeats in his first eight games in charge.

“#CardiffCity is pleased to confirm the appointment of Mick McCarthy as the Club’s First Team Manager for the remainder of the 2020/21 season,” the club said on Saturday.

The former Republic of Ireland manager will be hopeful of a more positive impact in South Wales.

“I’m delighted to be here,” McCarthy said of his new job. “I’m thrilled by the opportunity.

“I want to get the Club back to winning games and I want to get smiles back on the players’ faces. If we do that, then we’ll get smiles back on the fans.

“We’ve got a good squad of players and I’m looking forward to getting down to work.”

At The Cardiff City Stadium, McCarthy will be joined by long-time assistant Terry Connor, while James Rowberry and Andy Dibble will continue in their roles as assistant coach and goalkeeping coach respectively.

Cardiff owner Vincent Tan will be optimistic that McCarthy will be able to pull off his promotion magic, with only Steve Bruce and Neil Warnock enjoying more promotions to the Premier League than McCarthy.

Tan said of the appointment: “I’d like to personally welcome Mick and Terry to our Football Club and wish them the very best of luck.

“I’ve enjoyed the brief talk I’ve had with Mick and I’m confident that he’s the right man to take on the responsibility of improving our performances and fortunes.”