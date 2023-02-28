Card inviting Igbo leaders to meeting with Sanwo-Olu goes viral, CPS reacts

An invitation card inviting Igbo leaders in Lagos to a meeting with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday went viral on the social meeting.

This followed the loss of Sanwo-Olu’s party, All Progressives Congress, in the presidential election in Lagos on Saturday.

The presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had lost the popular votes to the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, propelled largely by votes of people of Igbo extraction.

In the invitation card circulated on social media, it was said that the event was organized by the Chairman of Chisco Group of Companies, Chidi Anyaegbu, and Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace.

Those who circulated the invitation card had claimed that the governor, who is seeking reelection, wants to use the interaction to beg the Igbos in Lagos not to vote against him.

However, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, described the invitation as fake, saying there is no plan for such a meeting.