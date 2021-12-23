Carabo Cup semifinal: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Spur know foes

The draw for the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup has pitted Arsenal against Liverpool, while there’s an all-London clash in the other semi as Chelsea take on Tottenham.

On paper it’s a fascinating line-up, with the remaining clubs sharing 19 League Cups wins between them.

Arsenal booked their last-four spot with a comprehensive 5-2 win over Sunderland on Tuesday. Liverpool were taken to a penalty shootout against Leicester City, but two crucial saves from Caoimhín Kelleher saw them prevail after it finished 3-3 after 90 minutes.

Tottenham had a 2-1 win over West Ham, while two second-half goals were enough as Chelsea overcame Brentford 2-0 in Wednesday’s other games. And so it’s a Chelsea reunion for Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

The first leg of the respective semi-finals will be played on the week beginning January 3, 2022, with the second leg scheduled for the week beginning January, 10, 2022.