Carabao Cup: Man U ease past Nottingham Forest into final

Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred earned Manchester United a comfortable 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday to secure a 5-0 aggregate victory.

The feat helped them to clinch a place in the final of the 2022/2023 English League Cup, also known as Carabao Cup.

January signing Wout Weghorst almost followed his goal in the first leg with another in an opening period of few clear-cut chances.

He headed a pinpoint Casemiro cross against the post at Old Trafford.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sent top goalscorer Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Martial on in the second half to try to put the tie to bed.

The French forward scored the opener in the 73rd minute.

Brazilian Fred put the icing on the cake three minutes later, tapping in at the far post to book his team a final date with Newcastle United on Feb. 26.

Ten Hag’s side have now stretched their home winning streak to 12 games in all competitions.

“The first half wasn’t great, to be honest,” Ten Hag said. “I thought it was professional, but too slow and we didn’t create too many chances.

“The second half was much better, more tempo and we made some good goals. We just want to improve every day.

“I think we have a good squad. So, we have to demand and control the high standards.”

To say the odds were stacked against Nottingham Forest coming into the match was an understatement.

This was because, prior to their trip to Manchester, no team have ever won the first leg of a League Cup semi-final by at least three goals and still be eliminated.

Away supporters’ hopes of a huge upset were further dashed when they saw the Manchester United starting line-up.

Ten Hag named a strong side, only resting goalkeeper David de Gea and Rashford.

It took Manchester United a while though to get going in spite of their impressive recent run, with Casemiro’s header well saved, before Brazilian forward Antony volleyed over from distance.

Then, Ten Hag’s substitutions proved too much for Nottingham Forest.

Martial converted after Rashford’s shot had fallen into his path, before Rashford squared for Fred to add gloss to a comfortable win.

Manchester United have now reached the League Cup final for the 10th time, with only Liverpool playing in more, with the club chasing their first trophy since 2017.

“Congratulations to Manchester United and Newcastle United. Good luck to them in the final,” Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper said.

“Overall, we are disappointed, of course. But, in terms of getting to the final, the damage was done last week.”

