A car washer, Idris Ayotunde, was on Friday arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command with maroon coloured Ford car with registration number: EPE 707 FM, which he stole from his customer in Lagos.

The suspect was arrested at Alakija village via olodo at about 8:17am by Safer Highway Patrol Team on stop and search duty along Abeokuta/Ibadan Expressway.

The team stopped the car and demanded for its documents, which the suspect was unable to produce, consequent upon which he was taken to Odeda Divisional Police Headquarters, where the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Ajayi Williams, personally interrogated the suspect and found out that he actually stole the car.

Ayotunde, who claimed to be an OND holder from a polytechnic in one of South West states, explained that he joined the car wash situated at Jimoh Bus Stop, Shasha, Akowonjo in Lagos State not up to one month.

He stated further that the owner of the car brought it for vacuum cleaning and handed over the key to him.

Since they don’t have vacuum engine in their own car wash, he decided to take it to another car wash nearby, but he changed his mind on the road and bolted away with the car.

It was on his way to Ibadan, where he intended to dispose the car, that he was accosted by the policemen and subsequently arrested.

The owner of the car, Tosin Shofidiya, who had reported the case at Shasha Police Station, has been contacted and confirmed that the car was stolen from her.