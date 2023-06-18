Car wash attendant disappears with customer’s Benz GLK 350

A car wash attendant identified as 22-year-old Emmanuel Chidera, has been arrested after disappearing with a client’s Benz GLK 350.

The incident occurred when the owner took the car to the said centre for it to be washed by the arrested suspect.

Chidera was said to have entered into the car and zoomed off into thin air, thereby forcing the owner to dash to the nearest police station.

The spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, who spoke on the matter, said: “The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of GRA division received a distress call that on 30th of May, 2023, a man took his Benz GLK 350 to a car wash situated along Mariam Babangida way for washing but when he returned back, he was told that one of the attendants had stolen the car and escaped to an unknown destination.

“On receipt of this complaint, the DPO GRA, a Chief Superintendent of Police, (CSP) Spencer Tyozua detailed detectives to embark on an intelligence-led investigation which paid off as the suspect named Emmanuel Chidera, 22 was arrested on 14th of June 2023 around magistrate court area in Asaba.

“During the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed that he had taken the car to Benin City in Edo state where he intends to sell the car. The vehicle has been recovered, and the effort to arrest his accomplices is ongoing.

“CP Wale Abass who is pleased with the effort shown by DPOS and Area commanders of the Command also admonished them to sustain the tempo while appealing to Deltans to trust the police and help with useful information at all times.”