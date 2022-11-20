Car passenger, okada rider nabbed during Stop and Search’ in Lagos

Operatives of two different Divisions of the Lagos State Police Command have nabbed two men in “Stop and Search” operations in the state.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on his Twitter handle.

Hundeyin said in one of the tweets: “On November 16, 2022 at about 2215hrs, vigilant patrol officers of Morogbo Division flagged down a vehicle for routine checks.

“One of the passengers staunchly refused to be searched.

“On the way to the police station, he quietly dropped off his bag.”

The contents of bag included a pistol, bullets and hot drink.

In an earlier tweet on November 2, Hundeyin said: “Yesterday, at about 0050hrs, vigilant patrol officers of Adeniji Adele Division spotted a lone rider on an unregistered scooter at Glover junction.

“On searching his handbag, a locally made semi-automatic pistol and a round of live ammunition was recovered.

“Suspect had been moved to Police Headquarters, Ikeja for in-depth investigation.”





