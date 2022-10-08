Car of new Roma midfielder Camara stolen

Mady Camara’s car was reportedly stolen in the Italian capital whilst the Roma midfielder was out on an errand.

The 25-year-old Guinean midfielder joined the Giallorossi in the summer from Olympiacos on a loan deal with a buy option attached.

So far he’s had little opportunity to impress under Jose Mourinho, making only a handful of cameo appearances across Serie A and the Europa League.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, Camara’s car was stolen in the EUR area of Rome today, leaving the Roma midfielder in a tough spot.

He had parked it near the pond in the area and returned an hour later to find it missing, a bitter surprise for the 25-year-old.

Camara called his interpreter to help him report the incident to the local police station and he’ll now be hoping for it to be recovered soon.

The Guinean midfielder has not yet made a start for Roma but has made six appearances off the bench so far this season.