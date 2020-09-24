Car dealers, operating sales outfits within Kaduna metropolis, have decried the state government’s eviction order, asking them to relocate their business premises to approved designated areas.

A survey by the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Kaduna, revealed that many of the dealers condemned the arrangement.

The dealers said that such development would affect their sales if they all move to another location.

Alhaji Rasheed Kamal, who operates a car sales outfit along Ahmadu Bello way, said although they had received a verbal eviction order from government officials, “the Car Dealer’s Union in Kaduna is still mediating over the matter’’.

“Some of the outfits had a legal certificate of occupancy of their business premises and have sunk millions of naira into their businesses.

“As such, just asking people to relocate elsewhere may be pretty difficult to swallow.

“Our union is mediating to see if we can get a soft landing eventually; otherwise, it doesn’t sound palatable,’’ he said.

Also, Ojo Simon who operates a car sales stand along Television road, said it would be difficult for the government to rescind its position.

“We don’t have a choice but to prepare and comply when the time comes.

“We were informed sometimes in July and we’re given about a year to relocate to the designated places.

“Some of us have been issued forms by the union to indicate interest for allocation of space at the site provided by the government,’’ Simon said.

Mallam Kasim Sadiko, a car dealer, resident along Kurmin Mashi area told NAN that the eviction order might only affect few car dealers, who operated along the major roads in the metropolis.

Sadiko added that the development would ground businesses of young dealers trying to pick up in the trade.

“Eventually, some dealers who may not be able to cope with the directive would be forced out of business,’’ he regretted.

Meanwhile, Mallam Aminu Dankakallo, an official of the Kaduna State Car Dealers’ Union told NAN that the union had reached a cordial agreement with the state government over the matter.

Dankakallo explained that permanent sites had been provided for the eventual relocation of car dealers in Kaduna.

He mentioned that no dealer had been given an ultimatum instead, notices were issued to operators on government’s plan in line with the ‘Urban Renewal Projects’ embarked by the state government.

“Three settlements in Kakau, along Kaduna-Abuja road, Millennium City and Rigachikun areas have been allocated while provision for 3,000 square meters, 2,000 square meters and 1,000 square meters land spaces for interested car dealers, depending on their capacity.

“The government has agreed to issue a certificate of occupancy (C-of-O) to dealers who are able to develop their stand to at least 70 per cent completion,’’ he said.