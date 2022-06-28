Car dealer jailed 15 months for N3.1m fraud

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna High Court on Tuesday sentenced a car dealer, Haruna Suleiman, to 15 months imprisonment for N3.1m fraud.

Suleiman was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Office.

The judge sentenced Suleiman after he pleaded guilty to the offence and begged for leniency.

He, however, gave the convict an option to pay N150,000 as restitution to the complainant, ( Zainab Sa’abi).

Khobo further ordered that on the event the convict failed to make the restitution to the complainant, he shall serve additional one year prison term.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, P. C. Onyeneho, told the court that Suleiman dishonestly induced the complainant into giving him N3.1m in order to purchase a Toyota Corolla 2010 for her.

Onyeneho stated that Suleiman collected the money and refused to deliver the car and all effort made by the complainant to get her money back, failed.

The prosecution noted that the offence contravened the Section 138 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.