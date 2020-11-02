A 32-year-old car dealer, Gabriel Asabawola, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly defrauding a businessman of N1.2 million.

The police charged Asabawola, who resides at Abule-Egba, with three counts of conspiracy, stealing and obtaining money under false pretence.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in May at Festus Okpaire Street, Aboru and in June at Ekoro road , Abule-Egba, in Lagos.

Enuerhi said that the defendant and some others at large, in May, collected a Toyota Avensis, worth N600,000 from the complainant, Festus Okpaire, for sale.

He also said the defendant in June, with intent to defraud, obtained N600,000 from another complainant, Ayokunle Oluwashina, to buy a Hyundai City.

The prosecutor said that the defendant, however, converted the money to his personal use.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate J.A. Adegun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until November 18, for mention.