A 43-year-old car dealer, Adamu Aminu, on Tuesday appeared in a Dutse Grade I Area Court for allegedly defrauding a businessman of N1.2 million.

The police charged Aminu, who lives in Kagini village, Bwari, FCT, with three counts of breach of trust, cheating and criminal misappropriation.

The prosecution counsel, Idowu Ojo, told the court that the complainant, Junior Micheal, who reported the case at the Bwari Police station on Sept. 5.

Ojo told the court that the complainant in June 2019, gave the defendant a fairly used Ford bus to help him to sell for N1.2 million.

The defendant, she added, however sold the vehicle and converted the money to his personal use.

He alleged that all efforts to recover the money failed.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code.

The Presiding Officer, Hassan Aliyu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1million with one surety in like sum.

Aliyu adjourned the case until November12 for mention.