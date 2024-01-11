Car crushes man to death on Seme expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Badagry Unit Command, said a Toyota Camry car crushed a man to death at Iyana Ajara, along Seme expressway in Badagry, Lagos on Wednesday night.

William Manga, the Unit Commander, FRSC, Badagry Unit Command confirmed the incident on Thursday in Badagry.

He said the accident occurred at about 5.25. p.m.

According to the unit commander, the Toyota Camry with resignation no EKY 415 HU, was coming with full speed and hit the man who was crossing the road.

Manga said that the car lost control due to speeding and hit a man crossing the road, resulting in his death.

He said that the corpse of the victim had been deposited at the General Hospital in Badagry.

“The driver of the Toyota Camry had been handed over to Police for proper investigation and prosecution,” he said.

Manga implored drivers against restless driving and always conduct a routine check on their vehicles to ensure that the break system was functional before putting them on the road.

The unit commander, however, commiserated with the family of the deceased and prayed that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.