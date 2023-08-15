Capone sings in police net, confesses to killing six people, robbing supermarket

An alleged leader of the Eiye Confraternity group, Lukman Shonubi, aka Tinny, has been quoted as having confessed to killing six persons and robbing supermarkets after his arrest by policemen attached to the Ogun State Police Command.

The Police described Tinny as a serial killer, armed robber, cultist, and number one in the Eiye Confraternity.

Tinny as the number one in the confraternity is also known as the Capone.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Omolola Odutola, said that the suspect is currently before a Divisional Police Officer, SP Salami Murphy.

Revealing how the suspect was arrested, Odutola said that So Safe Corps shared intelligence with the Police that the most wanted notorious criminal, who the police had been tracking, was sighted at a function fomenting trouble with the intention to distract his victims and then dispossess them of their valuables.

Odutola said: “This time, the Police were faster than him, arriving in the nick of time.

“He was arrested and whisked away from the event.

“Tinny on interrogation confessed that he has killed over six persons as a cultist, and robbed supermarkets.

“He has also robbed a woman in Molipa Express at gunpoint, and stole handbags, phones, ATM cards, Power Banks, and cash of N300,000.

“His cohorts escaped at the event, but a locally fabricated short gun was recovered at his residence when the police executed a search warrant at his hideout.

Also Read:

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other cohorts while he is presently in a police cell for interrogation.”

Odutola advised that more persons should take advantage of the amnesty window offered by the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, to renounce cultism in the state.

She said that young persons have continued to throng the Command Headquarters Eleweran, Abeokuta, along with their parents, to renounce cultism and cult-related activities.

She added: “The window and leverage are still open to all and sundry willing to turn a new leaf.

“The amnesty window is effective and more persons are hereby encouraged to use this medium to say no to cultism and confraternity that has its gains as a death sentence.”