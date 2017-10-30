The Nigerian Stock Exchange resumed trading for the week on Monday on a positive note with the market indices appreciating marginally by 0.06 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the market capitalisation rose by N8 billion or 0.06 per cent to close at N12.627 trillion compared to N12.619 trillion achieved on Friday.

Also, the All-Share Index, which opened at 36,462.26, appreciated by 22.04 points or 0.06 per cent to close at 36,484.30.

A breakdown of the price movement table indicated that Total led the gainers’ table, appreciating by N7.25 to close at N9.08 per share.

Forte Oil followed with a gain of N2.70 to close at N40.99 and Dangote Flour Nigeria gained 84k to close at N9.08 per share.

Cadbury appreciated by 45k to close at N11 and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated added 44k to close at N17.49 per share.

Conversely, Seplat recorded the highest loss to lead the losers’ table, dropping by N10 to close at N480 per share.

Lafarge Africa trailed with a loss of N2 to close at N50, while

Nigerian Breweries shed 50k to close at N151.50 per share.

Dangote Sugar was down by 30k to close at N14.90 and NASCON depreciated by 7k to close at N15.87 per share.

However, the volume of shares transacted dropped by 30.26 per cent as investors bought and sold 174.96 million shares valued at N1.82 billion achieved in 3,401 deals.|

NAN reports that this was in contrast with a turnover of 250.89 million shares worth N3.01 billion traded in 3,968 deals on Friday.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock during the day, accounting for 26.51 million shares worth N262.10 million.

It was trailed by Diamond Bank with 26.25 million shares valued at N27.53 million, while United Bank for Africa sold 16.13 million shares worth N151.91 million.

Zenith International Bank exchanged 15 59 million shares valued at N401.37 million and Transcorp transacted 14.75 million shares worth N20.21 million.