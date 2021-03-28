The Confederation of African Football has picked Cape Verde official Fabricio Duarte to take charge of proceedings as referee.

He will be assisted by his compatriots Jorge Correia Semedo Helio (assistant 1), Delgado Fernandes Wilson Jorge (assistant referee 2) and Antonio Manuel Fortes Tony Rodrigues (fourth official) also on duty.

The match commissioner is Haruna Mawanda from Uganda, while Nick Owusu from Ghana will serve as security officer.

Alex Kotey, also from Ghana, will be referees’ assessor.

The match commissioner and referees arrived in Nigeria on Sunday, while the security officer and referees’ assessor have been in Lagos since Saturday.