Capacity building: Bayelsa holds two-day workshop for press officers, others

A two-day workshop for information officers and other key officials of the Bayelsa State Ministry of Information and Orientation on Wednesday commenced in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Declaring the workshop open, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said it is the first in a series of training that would hold periodically to equip those who manage information for the Restoration Government.

According to him, the workshop has become imperative in view of the need to build the capacity of the personnel covering various Ministries, Departments and Agencies for the government and‎ bring them up to speed on latest programmes and policies of the present administration.

Iworiso-Markson expressed optimism that with the background of the resource persons, the participants will richly benefit from the exercise and encouraged them to take it serious in order to have a broader perspective of issues in their day to day task.

He said: “We will be holding this quick workshop more often. This is because you all need to be abreast with some new trends. You need to know what this government is doing in the various sectors and spread the news.

“I am impressed with the caliber of resource persons that I think were carefully chosen. I have no doubt that they will do justice to the topics. You are all key part of the restoration government. So we need to ensure you are aware of the things we are doing to change the narrative of the state.”

Earlier the Director of Press and Publication in the ministry, Chris Odi, highlighted some of the topics for the workshop.

They include Rudiments of News Writing, Writing Features and Commentaries and Critical Analysis of the Policies and Programmes of the Restoration Administration.

On her part, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Igunnu Hosea, thanked the Commissioner for ensuring that the workshop held, saying they have been yearning for it for a while.

Also some of the participants applauded the Commissioner for the opportunity and assured him that with the experience and knowledge they will obtain, they will ‎improve on their job.