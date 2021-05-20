The Lagos State police command said on Thursday that normalcy had returned to Capa Park/Mosafejo Oshodi, Lagos, after an early morning incident that created panic in the area.

There was pandemonium in the Capa Park, Mosafejo area of Oshodi, Lagos State, around 7am as a group of military men stormed the area in a reprisal over the alleged murder of their colleague by some miscreants in the area.

Many residents, traders, and road users were stranded as the military men took over the entire area while trying to fish out the miscreants.

Some suspected hoodlums were said to have been picked up in the process while some dangerous weapons were recovered.

An officer of the Nigerian Air Force was said to have been murdered by some hoodlums last Tuesday.

The deceased, who was said to be in mufti, allegedly ran into the hoodlums who were robbing innocent victims. He tried to intervene, but they swooped on him and he was overpowered.

They were said to have tied his hands and lynched him, after which they dumped his remains into a ditch.

But Lagos police said normalcy has been restored to the area, and the matter is under investigation.

A statement by the spokesman of the command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, urged Lagosians to go about their lawful businesses in the area and in the state in general.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that intensive patrol be emplaced in the area.