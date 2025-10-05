Cannabis in flower, bedsheet from Thailand headlines NDLEA’s seizures 

The seizure of cannabis inside a hibiscus flower and bedsheet headed for Thailand headlined last week’s nationwide operations by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, revealed this development to the media in a statement he issued on Sunday.

Babafemi revealed that the bid by a criminal gang to smuggle into Lagos 6.3 kilograms of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, concealed in bedsheet and hibiscus flower from Thailand was thwarted by NDLEA operatives attached to some courier companies.

He also revealed that a joint operation between NDLEA officers and operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service at a checkpoint along Danbatta-Daura Road, Kano on October 2, 2025 led to the arrest of 38-year-old Sa’adu Ali and seizure of 290,450 pills of tramadol 250mg and pregabalin capsules.

In Lagos, a notorious drug dealer, John Igbe, operating under the nickname: SammyBless, to distribute illicit drugs in Lekki and Ajah axis was on September 30 arrested at Admiralty Road, Lekki.

At the time of his arrest, 550 grams of Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis, packaged in retail plastic cups were recovered from him.

Three other suspects: Idris Lukman; Fuad Abdulsalam, and Mobolaji James, were nabbed the same day in the Mushin area of the state with 109kg skunk, 20 bottles of codeine syrup, and 2kg of nitrous oxide seized from them.

At the Trade Fair Complex, Alaba area of the state, 3,700 bottles of codeine syrup and 550,000 caplets of expired 225mg diclofenac were recovered.

While a total of 27,700 pills of tramadol 100mg/225mg were seized from a suspect, Salisu Abubakar, 25, at Bode Saadu, Morro LGA, Kwara State on September 29, Blessing Ovaka, 50, was caught with 498.5kg skunk at Kudandan, Chukun LGA, Kaduna State the same day, just as Dahiru Salisu, 27, was arrested in possession of 34,180 capsules of tramadol at Gwargwaje along Kaduna-Zaria Road on October 2.

In Ogun State, NDLEA operatives on September 29 raided Isheri, Obafemi Owode LGA, where a suspect, Abubakar Audu, was arrested with 112kg skunk and 16grams of tramadol.

Three suspects: Chuimieze Shedrack, 28; Sunday John, 25; and Solomon Okopko, 27, were nabbed by NDLEA officers on October 2 at Owena/Ijesha forest reserve, Osun State, where they destroyed 14,000kg skunk on 5.6 hectares of cannabis plantation and recovered 142kg of same psychoactive substance.

In Edo State, NDLEA operatives on October 1 intercepted a Toyota Sienna vehicle marked KUJ 47 NW loaded with 22 bags of skunk weighing 244.5kg at Igbanke, Orhionwon LGA and a suspect, Ineh Excellent Obindi, 28, arrested.

A total of 10,897.35kg skunk was destroyed on four farms measuring 4.358938 hectares at Ugbodo forest, Ovia North East LGA on October 3, with two suspects: Michael Ayang, 40, and Bernard New Year, aka Don, 47, arrested.

Not less than 223.5kg of processed cannabis and seeds were recovered from the farms.

Operatives on patrol along Okene/Lokoja Highway intercepted a waybill parcel coming from Lagos to Abuja containing 3.272kg Loud and a sachet of Colorado.

A follow up operation at Gwagwalada park in Abuja led to the arrest of the owner, Tobi Odubote, 34, while another suspect, Ismail Abdurrahim, 32, was arrested in possession of 25.5kg skunk along Abaji-Abuja Expressway on October 2.

In like manner, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, work places, and communities among others in the past week.

These include: WADA sensitisation lecture to students and staff of Government Day Secondary School, Hammawa Toungo, Adamawa State; Government Day Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State; Day Secondary School, Unguwan Nasarawa, Kontogora, Niger State; and traders at Ladega market Ikorodu, Lagos State, while the Imo State Command of the NDLEA paid a WADA advocacy visit to the State First Lady, Chioma Uzodinma, at Government House, Owerri.