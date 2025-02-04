Cancer not death sentence,  Anambra First Lady affirms 

The Wife of Anambra Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, has advocated for intensified awareness of early cancer detection, saying the disease becomes deadly only when it is detected late.

Mrs Soludo, the Founder of Healthy Living Initiative, made the call on Tuesday in Awka, to commemorate the 2025 World Cancer Day.

The theme for this year’s edition is, “United by Unique.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Cancer Day is marked every February 4, to raise awareness about the disease and to encourage people to prevent and detect it, as well as to continue to search for new treatments.

Mrs Soludo said: “Cancer is stealing from us in astronomical numbers due to late presentation and detection.

“Each story of survival and death reminds us that we owe so much to raising awareness and taking stronger actions to reduce the burden of cancer in our communities.

“In the heart of cancer care and education is the fact that early detection remains the key to achieving the right solution, and routine cancer screening is also paramount.

“There is need to explore impacts of people-centred cancer care and how we can advance long-term solutions to the global epidemic,” she added.

The Anambra First Lady noted that overall lifestyle and diet could lower the chances of getting cancer.

She promised that her initiative would continue to champion cancer education in the state, especially at the grassroots.

“At Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo Initiative, we understand how essential this message on cancer awareness can be to our people.

“We are urging residents to prioritise routine screening for early detection and treatment. Cancer becomes deadly only when detected late.

“Our fight against cancer, especially those that affect women, is a vision to create the right awareness that cancer is entirely not a death sentence,” she said.

NAN

