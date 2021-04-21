The Vice Chancellor of the Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan, Oyo State, Prof Kola Oloke, has identified the consumption of animal protein as the major cause of cancer, assuring that the disease is not only preventable but curable.

Oloke, a renowned microbiologist, revealed this while speaking at a seminar entitled: “Life Style, Diseases and Management,” held at the PCU campus, Ibadan on Tuesday.

He particularly warned against the consumption of animal skin, popularly called ponmo.

He said: “Consumption of animal protein can lead to diseases in the body.

“More importantly, it causes cancer.

“Run away from meat, especially the red meat.

“If you want to eat chicken, eat the local one.

“Animal skin known as ponmo is harmful to the body; it has no nutritional value.”

According to the vice chancellor, 60 per cent of chronic diseases mostly assailing the people could be prevented through healthy diet.

“Other lifestyle measures must include managing stress, avoiding toxins (like alcohol and tobacco), regular exercise and ensuring adequate sleep,” he said.

Oloke maintained that diseases such as cancer could be cured through nutrition, and that lifestyle could determine the level of sicknesses individuals could be nursing in the body.

He further cautioned: “One of the things that cancer cells thrive on is sugar.

“So, if you can take off the consumption of sugar from any cancer patient, you would have helped the patient.

“Some foods and fruits are high in sugar content such as banana, apple, pineapple and carbohydrates.

“Also, cancer patients should avoid animal-based milk but can be consuming plant-based milk.”

According to Oloke, beans is the best meal for those suffering from the ailment, stressing: “The best meal for cancer patients is beans prepared with olive oil and not red oil.

“Snail, croaker fish, cabbage and leafy vegetables, among others, are good and nutritious for cancer patients.”

He added that with proper nutrition, cancer cells could be killed.

He said: “Consumption of walnuts can kill cancer.

“Soya products are equally good but avoid soya oil.

“Soya milk is good for breast cancer.”

The Professor of Microbiology, who has won many local and international awards, further stressed that with good diet, man could live beyond 100 years.

He said: “Eating vegetables is one of the surest ways of staying healthy.

“Sugar or sweet things are greatest enemies of man.”

While noting that plant-based foods lower diabetes and liver risk, Oloke averred that the consumption of vegetables helps a great deal in controlling sugar levels.

He listed some other foods that could decrease heart attack, stroke and cancer, among others to include Avocado, Green Tea and natural orange juice, warning people to be mindful of their intakes.

The don said millions of cases of food poisoning are recorded every year, which are traceable to the consumption of meat.