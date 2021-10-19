Cancer awareness: Fayemi’s wife urges regular medical check for early detection

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Bisi Fayemi, has advised Nigerians, especially women, to pay adequate attention to their health by ensuring regular medical checks for an early detection and treatment of life threatening diseases.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that she gave the advice during a Cancer Awareness programme and the inauguration of some medical equipment held at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, EKSUTH, in Ado Ekiti.

She stressed that the use of alternative medical approach for life threatening diseases like Cancer could worsening the situation as early diagnose and treatment would cure as well as prolong the lifespan of the affected patients.

She appealed to the women to make themselves available for tests at Aduni Olayinka Diagnostic Centre in the Teaching Hospital.

She said that the diagnose fee for all kinds of life threatening diseases had been reduced to N15,000 which is at subsidized rate.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director of the Teaching Hospital, Prof. Banji Ojo, observed that the diagnostic Center had brought support to patients and reduce the statistics of cancer related death to the barest minimum.

“Out of 89 diagnosed life threatening diseases this year, 40 per cent were breast cancer, this is to show how common this disease is which also results in high mortality,” Ojo said.

Ojo, however, solicited the assistance of government in providing utility vehicles for moving round villages for mass enlightenment.

He also called for the provision of immunochemistry laboratory for analysis of different types of cancer and provision of equipment for treatment of cervical cancer.