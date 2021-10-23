Cancer: Akeredolu’s wife tasks women on regular breast check

Wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has advised women to always conduct regular checks on their breasts to prevent the rate of mortalities associated with breast cancer.

Mrs Akeredolu, who is the Founder of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), stated this on Saturday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor’s wife joined the state chapter of the association on an awareness walk tagged ‘Jog for Life’ as part of the activities to inaugurate the chapter.

Mrs Akeredolu whose group, BRECAN is embarking on breast cancer awareness campaign across the states in the country said breast cancer was not as deadly as thought.

She said that early detection and prompt medical attention could cure the disease, thereby reducing the rate of mortality.

“To survive breast cancer, awareness leads to action and we don’t want awareness to die, breast cancer is curable if you do the needful.

“We can’t get tire talking to women about what they should do, they should check their breasts and carry out breast examination regularly.

“Doing this gives power to detect anything that has gone wrong with the breast, if regular checking is not done, there is no way they can notice unusual changes in the breasts.

“If you notice any unusual changes such as lumps, discharge from nipples whether watery or bloody, if you are not breastfeeding, there is no reason for the discharge from the nipples, these signs are red flags that something is wrong, go to the hospital for medical check-up.

“I want to assure everybody today, that women are increasing in the survival of breast cancer even here in Bayelsa,” she said.

NAN reports that Mrs Gloria Diri, Wife of the Bayelsa Governor, also joined the breast cancer awareness walk.

She promised to key into the sensitisation and ensure that women from the communities in the state were properly sensitised about preventive measures against breast cancer.