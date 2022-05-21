Cancellation of Kumuyi’s crusade and IPOB’s hatred for Adeboye, Oyedepo, Odukoya, Yoruba pastors, by Obinna Akukwe

The new order by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, yesterday that Pastor WF Kumuyi , General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, cancels the Aba crusade is a reflection of the hatred the group’s high command have for Yoruba Pastors. Though Kumuyi is Edo, Nnamdi Kanu, detained IPOB leader has always abused Kumuyi, Oyedepo Adeboye, and Suleiman in his broadcasts

.

Few years ago, he nearly stopped Kumuyi from holding Aba Crusade. He told his followers to ‘Stone Kumuyi to Death’ if he comes to Aba for Crusade. He lambasted Enugu people of not meting out capital punishment on the preacher. Kumuyi ignored him and carried on with the evangelism.

Nnamdi Kanu has umpteen times berated Yoruba Pastors and any other that resembles Yoruba.

His followers we meet on peace mission will always ask for your denomination. Once they hear Redeemed Christian Church of God, Winners Chapel, Mountain of Fire, Deeper Life, Dunamis or Omega Power Ministries, their anger rises.

When you mention the name of Pastors Adeboye, Oyedepo, Odukoya, Kumuyi, Enenche, Suleiman, then the peace mission is imperiled for the day. We have experienced it many times. Therefore, this veiled threat to Kumuyi is not strange.

Christian Association of Nigeria is begging IPOB to rescind the order, but information at the disposal of Rev Obinna Akukwe Friday 20th May 2022, suggests that IPOB chieftains from both the DOS group and Auto-Pilot group are happy with the warning.

The IPOB chieftains told me that soon they will start closing up all the Yoruba owned churches in Igboland and Enenche and Apostle Suleman’s churches will not be spared. They accuse them of deceiving Igbos and raking billions monthly, and want these tithes to be paid to their coffers as soon as Biafra starts.

However, I know that Kumuyi had held crusades every month since last year. Enugu, Abakaliki, Bayelsa, Kaduna, Abuja, Rivers hosted crusades last year while Ekiti, Abeokuta, Yenegoa,Taraba , Ibadan, Uyo have hosted Kumuyi this year.

The position of IPOB that there are security concerns is watery because Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka every Friday has Adoration Service with over fifty thousand in attendance. Rev Fr Obinma has another Holy Ghost Adoration Ministries at Uke, Anambra State, and over forty thousand throng there weekly. IPOB is merely exhibiting a standing hatred for Pentecostalism and another hatred for Yoruba Pastors.

CAN has failed over time to stamp its relevance in Nigeria. They have failed to enjoin robust activism, rather lame criticisms, press release, and courtesy calls to the looters in government office. CAN had lost relevance, and as such, soon, IPOB will implement a heinous plot to either harrass, maltreat or impede Yoruba owned churches in the South East.

CAN has always displayed monumental cluelessness. In 2013, when Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, then CBN Governor, blocked the accounts of Churches for over two month, claiming to be looking for sponsors of Boko Haram, and the body was holding clueless meetings nationally to handle Sanusi.

I wrote a report on June 19th, 2013, after attending a disappointing CAN National Meeting in Abuja , CAN South East Meeting in Enugu and PFN South East meeting where they were talking nonsense, and invoking Holy Ghost Fire on Sanusi.

I left the conference in anger, called our international partners, informed them of the fate of the church in Nigeria, and they advised me to issue a report immediately. I wrote the report, ‘Sanusi, CBN Freezes Accounts of Churches in Nigeria, Seeks Boko Haram Sponsors among Pastors and Priests’ and with help of international and local partners, the report got to influential places worldwide, an obviously embarrassed CBN Governor, Sanusi and his team at the apex bank, rescinded the two month standing decision, and defreezed all frozen accounts , which they seized for over two months, within 24 hours.

During the Covid-19 scam when some ritualistic and occultic politicians were closing churches on a scamming, Illuminatic Mission, I berated CAN for not seeing through the veil. After the piece ‘Covid-19: Church Leaders Abandons God, Suspends Masses, Deliverance, Anointing, Prophetic Services ‘and wondered why the God they believed disappeared in the face of Covid-19, some CAN and PFN leaders called me and advised that we should obey government. I said No, these are ritualistic looters, they should not try their power with the church.

Some claimed I was harsh on the leaders, and continued in sheepish surrender to Iluminati ritualists in government. I continued blasting them until they fought their way out during crossover service of 2020, and freed the church from the Covid scammers,.

Rev Obinna Akukwe is saying ‘Good Morning To CAN. Soon They Will Surrender Their Teaching Outlines To IPOB High Command For Approval, Before Sunday Services.’

Rev Obinna Akukwe advises IPOB to tread carefully and not attract more curses on Ndigbo. The bloodshed in the land in the name of Sit at Home is enough curse.

IPOB’s hatred for Kumuyi, Adeboye, Oyedepo, Enenche, Suleiman and other ‘Men of God’ of non-indigenous stock, is not good for the well being of Ndigbo. Yoruba Pastors is not the problem of Ndigbo, and the cancellation of Kumuyi Crusade in Aba is not good for Ndigbo/

Rev Obinna Akukwe, columnist, activist, is the Director of Media and Communications, General Assembly of all Igbo Christian Organizations [email protected], @obinnaakukwe)