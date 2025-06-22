Cancel N63.5bn Government House renovation, Oyo APC tells Makinde

The All Progressives Congress in Oyo State has called on Governor Seyi Makinde to halt the N63.5 billion Government House renovation project recently approved by the State Executive Council.

This is contained in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, in Ibadan on Sunday.

The APC described the approved renovation project as wasteful, insensitive and gross misplacement of priorities.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the state government had announced the approval of N63.5 billion for a comprehensive overhaul of the government house.

It also approved N132 million for gardening purposes at the governor’s residence and N14.3 billion for the procurement of Instrument Landing System (ILS) for the Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan.

The APC accused the governor of disregarding the state’s economic realities as expressed by his obsession with lavish projects that would only benefit a few.

It criticised the justification for the renovation project, noting that the government house was last refurbished in 2017 by the late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi and remained in good condition.

The party also described the governor’s alleged plan to acquire two aircraft for aerial security monitoring as another dubious expenditure.

According to the party, the aircraft may end up serving as a means for a few within the government to embezzle funds, rather than enhancing state security.

The APC raised concerns over alleged contract splitting in the airport upgrade project.

It stated that the government had earlier committed N10 billion, only to now approve additional N14.3 billion without transparency.

“We watched as voices of reason across the globe condemned this latest waste of public funds.

“Sadly, this is reminiscent of the governor’s previous extravagance, such as the controversial N2,100-per-copy exercise books scandal in 2019.

“The administration continues to disregard the people’s needs in favour of white elephant projects,” it said.

