Canadian Mission: Our visa application centres in Abuja, Lagos open

The High Commission of Canada in Nigeria has said its visa application centres in Abuja and Lagos remain open to the public.

It said this in a statement signed by Demilade Kosemani of its Public Affairs Department in Abuja on Thursday.

The statement followed the fire outbreak that affected a section of the building of the high commission in Abuja on Monday.

It said: “As we continue to mourn the passing of our dear colleague from the High Commission of Canada in Abuja, please note the following information below:

“Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC clients: processing of applications continues).

“Regardless of the suspension of operations at the High Commission of Canada in Abuja, the Visa application centres in Abuja and Lagos remain open.

“For status updates send a webform. (https:// www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/services/application/check-status.html).

“Consular assistance for Canadians in Nigeria who require emergency assistance: sos@international.gc.ca or +1 613 996 8885 or via our whatsapp on +1-613-909-8881.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the explosion at a section of the building of the Canadian High Commission in Abuja on Monday killed two people, including a local employee, and left two others injured.

Global Affairs Canada, in a statement issued on Monday, said it would work with local authorities to determine the cause of the explosion.