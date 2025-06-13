Canada returnee detained for allegedly assaulting Lagos KAI official

A 52-year-old man, Morufudeen Idowu, who recently returned from Canada, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an official of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, better known as KAI, who attempted to stop him from crossing the expressway.

The incident occurred at the busy Ojota corridor, where KAI officials were carrying out routine enforcement to prevent unlawful crossing of the expressway.

The suspect, according to the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, refused to comply with lawful directives and physically attacked a KAI officer.

In a post shared via his verified X account on Friday, Wahab confirmed that Idowu was taken into custody and would be prosecuted.

Also Read:

“Mr Morufudeen Idowu – 52yrs, a Canada returnee, refused arrest and assaulted one of our personnel while crossing the expressway at Ojota.

“He has been taken into custody at Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps office in Oshodi and will be prosecuted in accordance with the relevant laws of the state,” Wahab posted.

Crossing expressways without using pedestrian bridges is a violation of state law.

Post Views: 10