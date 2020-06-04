With the reopening of worship centres in Osun State, the Christian Association of Nigeria in Ife Central Local Government Area has urged churches to comply with the state government’s directives on conduct of services.

Rev. Bisi Olatipe, the Chairman of the association, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Ile-Ife.

He acknowledged the efforts of Governor Gboyega Oyetola in containing the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

Olatipe said: “Now that Mr. Governor has harkened to our voices, religious leaders must therefore cooperate with state government and comply with the rules and regulations given.

“Government alone cannot do it for a tree cannot make a forest.

“So jointly, we must forestall possible spread of the virus as a result of the re-opening.”

The CAN chairman said the level of compliance with the guidelines given would determine further actions by the government.

According to him, churches should not extend their services beyond an hour with a maximum of two services per week as stipulated.

Olatipe also warned the ministers in the churches not to allow vulnerable persons, those with ailments such as tuberculosis and diabetes as well as those aged 65 and above in the services.

Olatipe said churches must fumigate their premises, provide washing facilities and sanitisers, while worshippers must observe social distancing.

He said government was also opposed to sharing of devices such as microphones, distribution of food and water as well as closing of doors and windows of churches during services.

Olatipe further said the use of thermometers to check temperature of worshippers must be strictly enforced.

The CAN chairman added that no church in the state would be allowed to conduct vigils and children services.

NAN.