CAN to Osinbajo: Plot to Islamise Nigeria real

The Christian Association of Nigeria has told Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) that the plot to Islamise Nigeria was real.

The umbrella body for Christians in the country said this in reaction to a statement credited to Osinbajo that no such plan exists.

CAN urged him to stop discrediting the Christian body in his quest to douse religious tension in Nigeria and win the heart of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo had last week stated at a public function that there was no agenda to Islamise Nigeria and that no one could possibly do so, just as he berated Christian leaders for raising false alarm on the issue.

In the reaction by its President, Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, CAN said the plot by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to Islamise Nigeria was real, urging Osinbajo to cross check his facts well before making public remarks on the issue.

The statement, signed by Ayokunle’s Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, said Osinbajo had no facts before jumping to his conclusion.

The statement said most Christian leaders in Nigeria were taken aback by the remarks credited to Osinbajo in the media and had sought the intervention of the leadership of CAN to set the record straight with documented facts detailing the plot by the present government to Islamise Nigeria.