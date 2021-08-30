CAN to Nigerians: Defend yourselves against attackers

The Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria has challenged communities under incessant attacks by armed herdsmen and other criminal actors to defend themselves.

YOWICAN gave the advice in a statement by its National Chairman, Belusochukwu Enwere, on Sunday.

Enwere said the act of willful killing in Nigeria, especially the recent ugly situation in Plateau State, must stop with immediate effect, advising the people to chose the option of defending themselves against such attacks.

He said: “I condemn in totality the gruesome killings of over 35 Plateau citizens especially Christians on August 25 in a midnight attack where houses and churches and primary school in Kunga of Zangam were burnt.

“This is not acceptable to Nigerian no matter the tribe, religion and ethnicity.

“…Evidently, Nigeria is sliding into anarchy where religion, ethnic and terrorism are spreading like wildfire.

“The scars of all these killings would never be erased in our minds.

“Today it’s Plateau, another is Kaduna, Benue etc. All these killings must stop.

“Christian youths across the country and indeed Nigerians should defend themselves against these killers before we are all consumed.

“This is unacceptable and condemnable.”