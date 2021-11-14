CAN to FG, security agencies: Be more proactive in protecting Nigerians

The Christian Association of Nigeria told the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government and security agencies to be more proactive in responding to the country’s security challenges.

The umbrella Christian body made the call on Saturday in a communique at the end of its fourth quarterly meeting in Abuja.

The communique, signed by the CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, said: “The National Executive Council appreciates the recent efforts of the Security agencies for the prompt action taken to rescue the Staff Members of the Federal University of Abuja who were recently kidnapped.

“However, it admonishes the Federal Government and Security Agencies to be more proactive to stop with immediate effect, the spate of kidnapping in the country, especially in Kaduna State where kidnapping is now almost a daily occurrence.

“CAN challenges the Security Agencies to respond quickly to distress calls and protect the lives and properties of Nigerians. It further calls on the Federal Government to do all it can to release the abducted innocent people in captivity unconditionally without further loss of lives.

“On the need for prompt action by security agencies, CAN also wish to advise the Federal, States and Local Government Areas to immediately initiate an all-inclusive security dialogue with all stakeholders. This will help towards finding a lasting solution to the security challenges.”

On other issues discussed such as the economy, 2023 election and alleged extortion of Nigerians returning to the country from abroad by government officials, the communique said: “CAN acknowledges the resilience of Nigerians in view of the prevailing economic hardships and insecurities in the country and advises the Federal Government to not worsen the situation with increasing electricity tariffs, prices of cooking gas, and merely allocating funds for maintenance of roads without corresponding visible impacts.

“As the nation prepares for the electioneering campaigns towards the 2023 General Elections, CAN urges all Christians and citizens that are of age to without delay take advantage of INEC’s revalidation of voters’ cards exercise and register to get their voters’ cards.

“Politicians should conduct themselves in a manner that will bring peace and unity. Youths should not allow any selfish office-seeker to use them to cause violence before, during and after the politicking exercise.

“CAN advises the Federal Government to put in place a better administration of the QR Barcode reader payment required for returning to Nigeria from overseas. A situation where Nigerians are subjected to intimidation abroad because of the negligence of the duty of the officials is very embarrassing.

“Also, the ugly practice by some Government officials extorting money from citizens coming back home without remitting same to government coffers must be checked.”