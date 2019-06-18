The National Executive Council of Christian Association of Nigeria consisting of 105 members is set to elects the President, News Agency of Nigeria reports.

NAN reports that the CAN election is taking place at the Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.

The Organisation is made up of five blocs; Christian Council of Nigeria, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, the Organisation of African Instituted Churches and the Evangelical Fellowship of West Africa.

Rev. Caleb Solomon-Ahima, who is the President, Fellowship of Christian Churches in Nigeria is challenging the incumbent CAN President, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Baptist Convention.

NAN reports that the NEC constitutes the Electoral College.