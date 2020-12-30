The Christian Association of Nigeria has called on churches in the country to follow strictly COVID-19 protocols and additional directives by state governments as they prepare for the crossover night service on December 31.

The President of CAN, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, said this n a statement issued on Tuesday.

Ayokunle said churches must comply anywhere the government has placed embargo on crossover night service.

He said in such places, churches might meet earlier to give God praises for the gift of life despite the pandemic and to place their requests for 2021 before God.

He said: “We, however, urge you all to abide by the directives of each state government on this so as to prevent the spread of the infection.

“There is no sacrifice that is too much in order to put an end to the pandemic once and for all.

“In those states, services should be closed about 10:30pm or at most 11:00pm to enable worshippers to return home on time.

“It is a passing phase and this too shall pass away in Jesus name.”