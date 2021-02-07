The Christian Association of Nigeria has again suggested to the Federal Government to seek external assistance in its quest to tackle the growing insecurity in Nigeria.

The President of CAN, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, stated this in Abuja on Saturday at the inauguration of the new executives of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

Ayokunle, who commended the military and other security agencies, said the situation has overwhelmed them, hence the suggestion for foreign assistance.

Ayokunle, who was represented by the Assistant Secretary General of CAN, Biodun Soweolu, said: “We are seriously worried about the security state of Nigeria.

“Christianity or any other religion is about the people.

“All these killings happening everywhere in Nigeria are against the human race.

“CAN has spoken several times against it, but little or nothing was done in response.

“It appears that the situation is overwhelming to the government.

“We will continue to pray for them.

“We all know that there is lack of security everywhere: nobody is safe, even when you are in your house, you are not safe.

“The first assignment of any government is to protect the people but even they, themselves are not safe.

“This insecurity has got to a worrisome point and I know that President, Muhammadu Buhari, is also worried and will be ready to reach out to external bodies to get help.

“I plead with the President to reach out to Israel and other countries that will be of help to us.”

In his remarks, the YOWICAN President, Belusochukwu Enuere, appreciated God for giving him the opportunity to serve and pledged to represent the Christian youths adequately.