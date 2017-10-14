CAN tasks state governor on representation in cabinet

The Niger State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has called for adequate representation of Christians in constituting a new cabinet in the state.

Rev. Mathias Echioda, the Chairman of the chapter, made the call on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna.

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State dissolved an 18-man cabinet this week on the grounds of dismal performance.

Echioda said: “Let the governor use this opportunity to see that Christians are properly represented in his cabinet this time.

“That is going to encourage us to give our support in the 2019 election because we can see through the veils when things are not properly done.

“I expect that we should have more Christians in the cabinet whenever it is constituted.

“Christians in the state are strong stakeholders, so I expect the yet to be formed cabinet to play out well unlike what it used to be.’’

Echioda said that the principle of equity must be adhered to in constituting the new cabinet in order to give CAN members a sense of belonging.

He advised the former commissioners that may not be re-appointed to take it in good faith and continue to contribute their quota to the development of the state.