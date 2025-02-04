CAN raises concerns over Almajiri Bill, approaches Assembly

The Gombe State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has raised concerns about a bill to establish the Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Agency in the state and approached the House of Assembly over it on Monday.

Joseph Shinga, CAN chairman, submitted a protest letter to the State House of Assembly, stating that some areas required clarification.

Shinga explained that the bill had raised questions within the Christian community in the state, who mandated the chapter to seek answers from the relevant bodies.

He stated that CAN officials had come to the House to submit their protest letter and present their concerns to the House.

He noted that the bill, which was sent to the House as an executive bill, lacked proper inclusion.

Shinga expressed concerns that the bill could have a negative impact on Christians in the state.

He said: “We came here to express the concerns of Christians regarding the Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Bill before the House of Assembly.

“Christians have reviewed the bill, raised concerns, and mandated me to present these concerns to the chairman of the House Committee on Education.

“The letter outlines fears and concerns regarding the bill.

“We want the House to consider the composition of the board and clearly define the term ‘out-of-school.’

“If given the chance, we are ready to submit our own proposal for an agency, but we do not want duplication.

“This is why we ask for inclusivity.”

The Chairman called on the Speaker, Mohammed Luggerrewo, and the legislators to revisit the bill to address the concerns raised.

Shinga claimed that CAN officials were excluded from the public hearing on the bill.

