CAN protests over Plateau killings



The Christian Association of Nigeria has started protests over the continuous killings in Plateau State and other parts of the country.



The ongoing protest is tagged “Plateau Peace Walk.”



The protest is led by the state CAN chairman, Rev Polycarp Lubo, ECWA President, Rev Dr Stephen Baba Panya, COCIN President, Rev. Amos Mohzo, Bishop of Methodist church, Jos; Rev Nkechi Nwosu; President, Gideon and Funmi-ParaMallam Peace Foundation, Rev. Dr Gideon ParaMallam among other prominent Christian leaders in the state.



The protesters started the peace walk at the PRTVC Roundabout in Jos and headed to the Rayfield Government House to register their disapproval of the current security situation.