CAN mourns Pope Francis, sympathises with Catholic Church

The Christian Association of Nigeria has sympathised with the Catholic Church on the death of Pope Francis and acknowledged his extraordinary leadership and boundless compassion.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday

Pope Francis, the 266th pontiff of the Catholic Church and the first from Latin America, passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88 in his Vatican residence, Casa Santa Marta.

“On behalf of the national leadership of CAN and the entire Christian community in Nigeria, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Church and to all who held dear.

“Pope Francis was a towering figure of faith whose papacy radiated mercy, justice, and a profound love for humanity.

“His legacy left an indelible mark on Nigeria, where he strengthened the Church by appointing Nigerian bishops and cardinals, affirming the vibrant faith of our people.

“His unwavering commitment to interfaith dialogue brought hope for peace in our diverse nation, nurturing unity in the face of many challenges.

“His outspoken advocacy against poverty, corruption, and inequality deeply resonated with us, urging all to uphold the dignity of every Nigerian,” he said.

The CAN president noted that although Pope Francis never visited Nigeria, his pastoral journeys across Africa conveyed powerful messages of solidarity.

“His teachings in Laudato Si’ and Amoris Laetitia enriched our spiritual lives, addressing vital issues such as environmental stewardship and the sanctity of family life.

“As we bid farewell to this devoted servant of God, we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and for the Catholic Church in this time of transition.

“May the legacy of Pope Francis, rooted in compassion, justice, and humility, continue to inspire us as we strive towards a more united and righteous Nigeria.”

