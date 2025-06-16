CAN mourns Plateau chairman Father Lubo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has mourned the passing of Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, Chairman of its Plateau State Chapter, who died on Sunday, after a brief illness following a road accident.

Rev. Fr. Lubo, according to a statement signed by Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN President, was a dedicated leader committed to peacebuilding, interfaith harmony, and justice.

“Fr. Lubo stood as a beacon of faith and service. His commitment to peacebuilding and interfaith harmony inspired all who knew him,” Archbishop Okoh said.

Fr. Lubo also supported national health initiatives, including immunization and polio eradication, leaving a significant impact on the community.

“He served with integrity and compassion. His advocacy for justice and health initiatives made a difference,” CAN added.

The apex Christian body extended condolences to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the Plateau State government, the Catholic Church, the Plateau CAN chapter, and Fr. Lubo’s family.

CAN also urged Nigerians to honour his legacy by promoting peace, justice, and unity.

“We urge Nigerians to continue the noble work he championed: peace, justice, and unity,” Archbishop Okoh stated.

“Fr. Lubo’s death leaves a void in the Christian community and beyond, as his leadership fostered harmony in a region often marked by tensions.

“His departure is a profound loss to the Christian community, our nation, and to me personally. He was a dedicated colleague and dear friend,” Archbishop Okoh lamented.

CAN prayed for comfort for all who mourn him, hoping his soul rests in eternal peace.

