Apostle Paul Okikijesu of the Christ Apostolic Miracles Ministry has revealed some shocking prophecies concerning the Christian Association of Nigeria.

According to the Apostle, if those in authority in CAN permit Christianity to be inverted due to their aspirations and what they want to eat, their descendants will be punished in this world and in heaven.

He also stated that they should always think deeply that the LORD God of hosts must be exalted.

Okikijesu said: “Thus says the Lord of hosts: The people in position of authority in CAN should take things calmly and be filled with Spirit; If they allow the flesh to direct their administration; behold, anyone that stumbling thing and things that causes downfall happen through him, will become accursed. Curse is he who the stumbling thing happens through him, says the Lord.

“If they permit Christianity to be inverted due to their aspirations and what they want to eat, then they should take note that the descendants of all the people that contributed to this step will be punished in this world and heaven.

“Thus says the Lord: I want these people to sleep meaningfully and realize that if their ministerial work does not please I the Lord, then it is meaningless; if it does not please all the Christians, it is meaningless; if it does not please them, it is meaningless; if it does not please their families, it is meaningless.

“They should always think deeply that the LORD God of hosts must be exalted.

“Though, He gave us the strength to keep both the physical and the spiritual laws.

“The spiritual laws are: ‘Honor the Lord your God and love your neighbor.’

“The physical law is to obey those in authority.

“It is good, but I the Lord is not pleased with contrary and traditional laws that they are enacting that are meaningless to My kingdom.

“They should think deeply that it is the Spirit who gives life; the flesh profits nothing (John 6:63).

“They should not think that they are qualified/worthy to judge the Christians.

“If they abandon the Holy Spirit and deny the Holy Spirit the opportunity to work; then the eye of I the Lord will be bitter towards their governance, says the Lord.

“Then, the government will be taken from them and it will be given to their neighbours who is better than them.

“This is important warning, so he who has an ear, should listen to what the Spirit says.”