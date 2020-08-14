The Plateau State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has inaugurated five directorates to enhance its activities in the state.

Inaugurating the Directors and other members of the various Directorates on Friday in Jos, the Chairman of the association, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, said the initiative was aimed at projecting the image of the association.

Lubo said the directors and members were carefully selected to contribute their quota in the propagation of Christian faith in the state.

He said: “My dear brothers and sisters, the Church has carefully selected and honoured you with this responsibility that is selfless.

“You are the ground soldiers of CAN in Plateau and this requires commitment and sacrifice.

“So, the roles you will play are key.

“You will be the voice of the Church because you will be in the field.

“WWe shall rely on your honest and sincere reports to forge ahead.

“So, I urge you all to shelve your personal interests and be committed to your role in the designated departments you are appointed to serve and God knows how and where best to replenish your commitment and bless you.”

The chairman, however, warned the appointees to seek clearance before speaking on behalf of the association to avoid misrepresentation and public embarrassment.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the directorates are: Legal and Public Affairs; Ecumenism and Inter-faith; Youth, Women and Education; State Issues and Social Welfare; and Planning, Research and Strategy.