Many have attracted diseases, sicknesses and curses to themselves by their own actions and inactions. Many are sick today because they have rejected the divine, spiritual, physical, moral, natural and medical laws. After creating man, God then put in place those laws and regulations that help us live well on earth.

Man was originally made not to die but after the fall of Adam and Eve, death, sickness and sin, etc, crept in. Yet people were still living up to 900 plus years. You remember Methuselah lived for 969 years, Jared 962, Noah 950 years, etc.

Then came another decrease after the flood. It was further reduced to 120 years by God because of man’s continued disobedience. God while doing this said that he was tired of struggling with man always. You already know how deep that generation was in immorality and godlessness before the flood wiped it away.

Those perverts almost raped the angels that came to Lot’s house. Imagine as early as that, people were already into homosexuality, occultism and other forms Satanism. And later we saw the approval of 70 years that is the three scores plus ten as ripe age.

But how many people actually make it up to seventy today? Years of man have continued to decrease as iniquities, godlessness and disobedience increase. Sickness, death, curses, poverty, unproductiveness, confusion are all results of disobedience.

But if we can still obey the divine and natural laws, we will to a large extent stay healthy, live long and prosper here on earth. And if we don’t diseases will eat us up. Listen to this: “However, if you do not listen to me or obey all these commands, and if you break my covenant by rejecting my decrees, treating my regulations with contempt, and refusing to obey my commands, I will punish you. I will bring sudden terrors upon you—wasting diseases and burning fevers that will cause your eyes to fail and your life to ebb away. You will plant your crops in vain because your enemies will eat them. I will turn against you, and you will be defeated by your enemies. Those who hate you will rule over you, and you will run even when no one is chasing you!” Leviticus 26:14-16.

My God! Did you hear that? It’s scaring! I allowed the later part of it because fear, phobia, depression, psychological breakdown can also link to most of the other sicknesses and can be more devastating than physical illness. He said that if we live in disobedience, he will unleash wasting, killing diseases, terror, and poverty upon us. And if we manage to escape them, then we will be consumed by fear. We will run endlessly, aimlessly when no one is actually pursuing us. Jesus! Do you still wonder why people commit terrible crimes and even take their own lives when there is no physical reason to do so?

When we involve in sexual and drug abuse we will suffer mental derangement, addition, psychological breakdown, organ failures, cancer and sexual transmitted diseases and the curses that will always go with them. Millions of people and destinies are annually wasted by STDs, HIV and other related ailments because of our lifestyle. Others also go into crimes, many anti-social activities, ending up in hospitals and in other special homes. Then, when you don’t eat right and exercise well you will also not enjoy good health and wellness. There are people that eat and drink whatever that comes their way or just because they can afford it and they end up destroying themselves. We must apply maximum discipline to what we eat and drink. We must exercise and also rest (sleep well) if we want to enjoy good health and long life. This is the will of God. If you break these laws, you pay for it with constant illness which may also lead to untimely death. Then, psychologically and spiritually, we must keep our hope, faith, patience and trust God and all times and in all situations. Today, a lot of people die of depression, high blood pressure and heart attack, stroke because of loss of hope and faith to absorb the pressure and the shock of this world. And you know that when you lose hope you immediately start dying. True. Faith is now. It makes you to act immediately. But hope is tomorrow, future. It gives you the ability and stamina to positively hang on, move on believing that your expectations will be met. It will not fail. Those that fall into depressions, drugs or commit suicide are those that have totally lost hope. But my friend, I want to tell you that your tomorrow will be fine if you can tenaciously through faith, hope, and patience hang on to the word and promises of God. If you lose hope you will fall sick and die or escalate the already weaknesses in your body.

Other ones are anger, hatred, covetousness, envy and unforgiving spirit. We will never be sound if we accommodate these silent killers. I call them silent killers because they can creep into our hearts unnoticed, drain and gradually eat us up from the inside. They also become very deadly when propelling our actions. Many are physically sick today because they have been eaten up by these poisons – anger, envy, hatred, covetousness and unforgiving spirit. These are not as simple as you are looking at them now. They are truly poisons to our body, health, to our spirits and souls. Even medically they negatively affect our blood pressure, our heart and our brain, sleep and also the functions of our organs like bile duct and general wellness. Even the bible advised us to avoid all then if we want to be fine. So, please, check your heart very well today and see if any of these toxics is hidden somewhere and remove it. You cannot be totally healed while retaining them. You cannot hate, envy and be well. You cannot covet or refuse to forgive and be healed. No way!

It was covetousness and anger that made King Ahab to lose sleep, appetite and fall into depression and if it had continued it could have led him to health and psychological, mental complications. What was his problem? He wanted Naboth to give him his inherited vineyard, but Naboth refused. It was his wife Jezebel that eventually saved him from that particular descent. If you don’t sleep and you don’t eat it becomes a big problem and it can lead to so many serious health issues. Then you also saw how hatred, pride and unforgiving spirit finished Haman. You remember him? That proud enemy of the Jews in the book of Esther. He could not forgive Mordecai for not bowing to him and he extended the hatred to all the Jews. It became an obsession, eating him up, causing him sleepless nights and restlessness until it finally consumed him. Why are you still sick? Do you still harbor any of these hidden toxics in your heart? Forgive, let go and the divine healing will flow into your life today. Yes, you were offended, you were injured, cheated, but God says forgive, let them go for your own good and total healing. We can choose not to fall sick by our actions or at least not to allow sickness reside in our bodies by simply obeying God’s laws. We can choose the more medicinal options of love, peace, joy, happiness, laughter, kindness, hope and his word. I like laughing a lot. It heals, refreshes me. He said that his word is a medicine and healing to our body. I pray that you receive your total healing today in the mighty name of Jesus! Till next week.

