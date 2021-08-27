CAN faults Buhari’s approach to insecurity

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being biased in his approach to the issue of security and governance.

The CAN president made the remarks at the third quarterly meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) in Abuja.

Ayokunle specifically cited the recent killings in Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue states, alleging that President Buhari chose to react to some of the attacks and keep silent in others – this he said is “double standards.”

But the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, assured that President Buhari is fully aware of the insecurity situation in Nigeria and is committed to bringing it to an end.

He said, “The president will continue to give all necessary support to religious and traditional leaders to promote peace and unity in the country. I can assure you that the president is doing everything possible to bequeath a safe and prosperous nation to the next one.

“The president is very concerned about the level of insecurity and the high cost of living in Nigeria. He is working on how to resolve these challenges in the shortest possible time.”

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, in his remarks, disabused the minds of the people that the crisis in the state was religious or political, insisting that it was purely a criminal act that would be punished soon.