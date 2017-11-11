CAN demands Nigeria’s exit from religious organisations

The Christian Association of Nigeria has demanded Nigeria’s exit from all religious organisations.

The President of CAN, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, made the demand on Friday when he led a delegation from the association to the Presidential Villa in Abuja, for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ayokunle, who briefed State House correspondents after the meeting, also said they asked the Federal Government to tackle herdsmen attacks in the country.

He equally laid a demand for government to step up its efforts in securing the lives and properties of the citizenry and recruit more policemen, as well as ensure the salaries of workers are paid.

Ayokunle, however, said they were humbled by the President’s frankness and would expect him to act now to preserve the sanctity of the country.

The meeting was also attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the National Security Adviser, retired Major General Babagana Monguno, among other cabinet members.