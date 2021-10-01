CAN demands justice as Pastor Yohanna is macheted to death

The Kano State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has demanded for justice over the gruesome killing of its Assistant Coordinator in Sumaila Local Government Area of the state, Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna.

The position of CAN was made known in a statement by its Chairman in Kano State, Rev. Samuel Adeyemo, on Thursday.

The statement said: “We as CAN Kano State Chapter condemn this dastardly act in its totality and call on the security agencies in the state to ensure those that are already arrested especially the real perpetrators be prosecuted and they all face the wrath of the law.

“We further demand that all others involved and yet to be arrested be fished out and they also are prosecuted and justice according to the law of the land be meted on them.

“Furthermore we demand that all the destroyed church building and properties, the burnt school buildings and staff office and his burnt house and properties be rebuilt and paid for.

“In the same vein, there is the need for the state government to be all out to give the people living in the state adequate security to protect their lives and properties not minding their tribe, religion or status.

“While we commend the spontaneous response of both the Commissioner of Police and the Director of DSS when we reported the matter to them by sending their high ranking officers to Masu.

“In same vein we equally commend the Executive Governor of Kano State who upon being aware of the unfortunate event, sent a delegation to visit the scene of the incidence led by Hon Kawu Sumaila and the Sumaila Local Government chairman.”

Recounting how Yohanna was killed, Adeyemo said: “Late night of Wednesday September 22, 2021, we received a distress call with a sad news from the Assistant CAN coordinator of Sunmaila local government area of the gruesome attack of Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna by irate Muslim youths of Masu community where he had lived and pastored the New Life for All Nation Church for about 10 years.

“The DPO of Gani Police division was contacted by the assistant coordinator and we followed up to ensure their response.

“As at when the DPO would arrive the scene of the incident from Gani, the assailants had left the home of Pastor Shuaibu leaving in their trail; a demolished church building with all the church properties destroyed, burnt six blocks of classrooms and the staff office, the children’s wing of his house with both his properties and that of his children all burnt and his section of the house destroyed and almost demolished.

“The prelude to the event leading to this dastardly and inhuman act was the family feud that occurred between a young man called Sabo who eventually killed his brother with a pistol on Monday, 20th September, 2021.

“The said young man, Sabo, who is an inconsistent member of the late Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna’s church, reported and surrendered himself to the Nigeria Police Force without an arrest.

“Inexplicably, the killers of our Late Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna accused him of ensuring the said Sabo reported and surrendered himself to the Nigeria Police Force and insinuated that the step lawfully taken, was an attempt to protect Sabo from jungle justice.

“He was macheted severally on his head and face with some part of his skull exposed as a result of the visible and deadly matchet wounds. The assailants left Pastor Shuaibu in his pool of blood almost dead.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria CAN Kano State Chapter the following day Thursday September 23, 2021, visited Masu village where the incident occured and saw the horrible scene of the incident.

“We have petitioned the Executive Governor of Kano State, the office of the Kano State Commissioner of Police, the State Director of Directorate of State Security Services (DSS) and the Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and demanded the immediate arrest and investigation of perpetrators of this dastardly and inhuman act of culpable homicide against our Sumaila CAN Coordinator, Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna and that they be thoroughly prosecuted without any interference whatsoever, from any quarters so that the perpetrators can face the wrath of the law.”