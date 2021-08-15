CAN condemns Jos killings, seeks “swift” arrest of perpetrators

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State chapter, has condemned the killing of commuters on Rukuba road, in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement on Sunday in Jos, CAN chairman in the state, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

Bandits on Saturday attacked a convoy of buses conveying commuters, killing 22 persons and injuring 23.

Lubo also condemned ongoing killings in Bassa, Riyom, Jos South and Barkin Ladi local government areas.

“We wish to express deep pain over the recent attacks in Riyom, Jos North, Barakin Ladi and Bassa, leading to loss of lives and property.

“The leadership of CAN totally condemns these attacks and pleads with security agents to ensure normalcy is restored.

“Every human life is precious and the unlawful killing of any human being, regardless of their identity and affiliation, is unacceptable.

“We mourn with the families of those who lost their loved ones, as well as those who have been displaced or suffered harm of any kind.

“We urge security agencies to swiftly arrest all those involved, to bring an end to the needless killings,” he said.

Lubo said the association would continue to work toward ensuring peaceful coexistence in the state.