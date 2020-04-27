The Christian Association of Nigeria has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over plans for a gradual easing of the lockdown in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

The Chairman, Kaduna State chapter of CAN, Rev. John Hayab, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Kaduna.

Hayab, while reacting to President Buhari’s broadcast on the COVID-19 situation in the country, said the easing of the lockdown was a good development as it would provide relief to residents and many businesses.

He said: “The President has felt the pulse of the nation; the extension of last lockdown was good, but people experienced a lot of hardship.

“The promised palliative did not come as expected.”

According to Hayab, the President’s speech has, however, shown that he is aware of the pulse of the nation.

He said: “We therefore commend his effort and commitment to see that we overcome this challenge.

“We also appreciate his recognition and appreciation of the role our association and other religious organisations have been playing.

“We wish to promise him and his government that we will continue to do more, by sensitizing our members and offering prayers for more wisdom on how to tackle this pandemic.”

Hayab said the development in Kano State was of great concern to all.

“Our prayers and appeal to all is that we should all work together to defeat and stop this virus from spreading further in Kano,” he added.

NAN.