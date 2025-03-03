CAN chairman seeks elders’ intervention in Akpabio-Natasha feud

Reverend John Hayab, a clergyman, has called on well-meaning elders to intervene in the feud between the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central.

Hayab, who is the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, made the call in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday.

The cleric said that as a responsible religious body, CAN “considers the feud shameful and unfortunate.

“There is a need for elders to intervene. Akpabio and Natasha have some people that they respect and hold in high regard.

“The members of the National Assembly should do what they must do to address the matter.

“We should show that we are responsible people in addressing the matter, it is not to find fault but to mend fences,’’ he said.

“No one should toy with an allegation of sexual harassment, but Nigeria has gone past this kind of thing. Nigeria has gone past the era when people claim they are underdogs or minorities,’’ he added.

He urged the media not to fuel the feud in their reportage, saying that doing so would only further confuse and divide Nigerians.

The CAN chairman urged the members of the National Assembly to channel their energies toward making the lives of Nigerians better, having passed the 2025 national budget.

He expressed CAN’s appeal for all groups involved or affected by the Akpabio-Natasha feud to sheath their swords and refrain from making comments capable of further dividing Nigerians along gender or regional lines.

“Let’s give peace a chance,’’ he said.

