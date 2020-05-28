The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Nasarawa state, Bishop Joseph Masin, has been kidnapped.

The Commissioner, Nasarawa State Police Command, Bola Longe, confirmed the development on Thursday when he spoke with newsmen.

Longe said the Bishop was abducted by the gunmen who stormed his residence in Bukan-sidi, Lafia metropolis on Wednesday night.

He said a Police team had been deployed to trail the abductors to ensure the safe rescue of the victim and possible arrest of the perpetrators.

Corroborating the incident, Elder Yohanna Samari, a former CAN Secretary in the State, said Masin was abducted by the attackers at midnight at his Bukan-sidi residence.

Samari said the abductors took the CAN chairman away on a motorcycle.

He said although nobody was hurt during the incident, the family had been greatly traumatised.

Meanwhile, Pastor Tayo Samuel, the CAN Vice Chairman in the state, said the abductors had contacted the family demanding for N20 million ransom.